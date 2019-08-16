Nigerian Shiite leader Ibrahim Zakzaky has left the Indian hospital without treatment and arrived back in the Nigerian capital Abuja, Iranian Press TV reported on Friday.



Semi-official Iranian news agency Fars had said in its report on Wednesday that Indian authorities gave Zakzaky two hours to accept the treatment available, or else leave the country, citing the head of the pro-Iran Islamic Human Rights Commission.



Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after the Nigerian government stormed the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), resulting in approximately 350 deaths. The IMN has since been campaigning for his release, with protests often turning violent.



A court last week granted permission for Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat to receive medical care in India under Nigerian government supervision. The authorities insisted they must return to Nigeria to stand trial once their treatment is completed.

In a letter to the Nigerian judicial authorities on July 20, 2019, Iran’s Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri criticized the Nigerian government for its treatment of Zakzaky and requested to have him transferred to Iran for treatment, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

A week later, Iran’s US-sanctioned Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif “pursued Zakzaky’s situation diplomatically” during a trip to Senegal, according to Iran’s foreign spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Last Saturday Zakzaky’s brother accused Iran of converting Zakzaky and said the IMN should be proscribed for causing terror, according to an interview with Nigeria’s Punch Newspapers.

