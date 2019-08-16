Nigerian Shiite leader Ibrahim Zakzaky has left the Indian hospital without treatment and arrived back in the Nigerian capital Abuja, Iranian Press TV reported on Friday.
Semi-official Iranian news agency Fars had said in its report on Wednesday that Indian authorities gave Zakzaky two hours to accept the treatment available, or else leave the country, citing the head of the pro-Iran Islamic Human Rights Commission.
Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after the Nigerian government stormed the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), resulting in approximately 350 deaths. The IMN has since been campaigning for his release, with protests often turning violent.
A court last week granted permission for Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat to receive medical care in India under Nigerian government supervision. The authorities insisted they must return to Nigeria to stand trial once their treatment is completed.
