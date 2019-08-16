Two Ebola cases were confirmed in Congo’s South Kivu region for the first time this week, health officials said on Friday, more than 700 km (430 miles) south of where the outbreak was first detected.

The cases open up a new front in the fight against an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo that has killed at least 1,800 people over the past year, the second biggest toll ever.

On August 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it vaccinated over 1,300 people who potentially came into contact with the Ebola virus in the Congolese city of Goma, helping contain what many feared would be a rapid spread in an urban center.

