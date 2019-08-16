India’s ambassador to the United Nations on Friday slammed international interference over Kashmir, after the Security Council held its first formal meeting on the disputed region in almost 50 years.

“We don't need international busybodies to try to tell us how to run our lives,” Syed Akbaruddin told reporters in New York.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947.

New Delhi stripped its part of the region of its autonomy earlier this month.



