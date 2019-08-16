Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump about his concerns over the situation in disputed Kashmir region, Islamabad’s foreign minister said, ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue.

“Today (Khan) has talked to President Trump. Views were exchanged on the situation in the region and particularly the situation in Occupied Kashmir,” said foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a press conference.

Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 17:48 - GMT 14:48