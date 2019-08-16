Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that two of its nuclear-capable TU-160 bombers had left an airfield opposite Alaska after training exercises and returned to their base, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia said on Wednesday it had flown two bombers to a far eastern Russian region opposite Alaska as part of a training exercise that state media said showed Moscow’s ability to park nuclear arms on the United States’ doorstep.

The flight comes amid heightened tensions over arms control between Moscow and Washington.

The United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear missile pact with Russia this month after determining that Moscow was violating that treaty, an accusation the Kremlin denied.



On Tuesday, the Kremlin boasted that it was winning the race to develop new cutting-edge nuclear weapons despite a mysterious rocket accident last week in northern Russia that killed at least five people and caused a brief spike in radiation levels.

Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 14:08 - GMT 11:08