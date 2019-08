A spokesman for China’s ceremonial legislature has condemned statements from US lawmakers supportive of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

You Wenze called the comments “a gross violation of the spirit of the rule of law, a blatant double standard and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

He says Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people and Chinese population as a whole reject the actions of a “very small group of violent protesters” as well as “any interference of foreign forces.”

He did not mention any specific lawmaker or comments, but numerous US senators and Congress members, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have affirmed the US commitment to human rights and urged the Hong Kong government to end the standoff.

Congress also has the power to pass legislation affecting Hong Kong’s trading status.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 August 2019 KSA 06:29 - GMT 03:29