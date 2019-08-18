The United States envoy who is negotiating with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan says the peace process needs to be accelerated in the wake of a deadly attack on a wedding in the capital, which was claimed by the local ISIS affiliate.
Zalmay Khalilzad said in a Twitter post on Sunday that success in the peace process — one that includes the Taliban talking with the Afghan government and other Afghans — will put the country in a “much stronger” position to defeat the ISIS affiliate.
The Taliban have refused to talk with the Afghan government, dismissing it as a US puppet.
Khalilzad also condemned the suicide bombing late Saturday that killed at least 63 and wounded nearly 200 others.
