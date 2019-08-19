European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will not travel to the G7 summit in France this week for health reasons, a spokeswoman said on Monday.



The spokeswoman, Natasha Bertaud, said Juncker underwent successful surgery to remove his gallbladder over the weekend but his doctors advised he should not travel.



She said Juncker would discuss G7 matters before the Saturday-Monday summit in Biarritz with the host, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Council President Donald Tusk.

