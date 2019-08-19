Congolese authorities have confirmed a new case of Ebola in the remote, militia-controlled province of Walikale, hundreds of kilometers away from where previous cases near the border with Uganda and Rwanda occurred, the Health Ministry said overnight.SHOW MORE
