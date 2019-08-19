Congolese authorities have confirmed a new case of Ebola in the remote, militia-controlled province of Walikale, hundreds of kilometers away from where previous cases near the border with Uganda and Rwanda occurred, the Health Ministry said overnight.

Pinga, where the case was reported, lies about 150 km northwest of Goma, one of the towns affected by the Ebola epidemic, and much further away from the epicenter of the epidemic in Butembo and Beni.

The ministry also confirmed a third case in South Kivu region, more than 700 km south of where the first case was detected.

Last Update: Monday, 19 August 2019 KSA 13:00 - GMT 10:00