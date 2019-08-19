A US police offer was sacked Monday for putting a black man in a banned chokehold just before his death five years ago in a case that fueled nationwide protests.
New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters Daniel Pantaleo was dismissed from the force over the death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July 2014.
The incident stimulated “Black Lives Matter” protests that called for police to be held accountable for the deaths of unarmed African-Americans in custody or facing arrest.
Pantaleo’s sacking comes after NYPD Deputy Commissioner and departmental administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado recommended earlier this month that he be fired.
Pantaleo was suspended pending the decision of O’Neill, who had the final say on the officer’s future.
“It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer serve as a New York City police officer,” O’Neill said, describing it as “an immediate termination.”
