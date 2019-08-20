China warned Tuesday that the testing of a medium-range cruise missile by the US would start a new “arms race”, after a launch off the coast of California.

“This measure from the US will trigger a new round of an arms race, leading to an escalation of military confrontation, which will have a serious negative impact on the international and regional security situation,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 12:48 - GMT 09:48