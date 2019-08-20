The Kurdistan Regional Government on Tuesday called on the Turkish government and PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) militants “to not be a reason to harm the citizens of the Kurdistan Region.”

“The foot of Mount Qandil was bombed today by Turkish planes, which caused a number of serious injuries to the citizens in addition to material damage to their property,” the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement.

“While expressing its regret and sympathy for the affected people in this region and its concern over the continuation of the Turkish bombardment, the Kurdistan Regional Government also stresses the safety of citizens in the Kurdistan Region and the need to protect them,” the statement added.

The statement also called on PKK militants to take into account the “general conditions of citizens and the privacy of the Kurdistan region,” adding that they should not cause harm to the citizens of the region.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 12:37 - GMT 09:37