Denmark’s prime minister said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s cancellation of a state visit after Denmark rebuffed his interest in purchasing Greenland would not affect close relations between the two allies.

“The cancellation of the visit doesn’t change the good relationship between Denmark and the United States,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press briefing.

She also reaffirmed that Greenland is not for sale.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed his interest in buying Greenland, but said it was not a priority for his administration.

“It’s something we talked about,” Trump told reporters.

“The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to (Denmark) a little bit,” he said, stressing that it was “not number one on the burner” for the government.

