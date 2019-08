Washington is “ready” to conclude Afghanistan peace talks with the Taliban, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Tuesday.

“Back on the road again. First stop Doha where we will try and close on remaining issues. We’re ready. Let’s see if the Taliban are as well,” Khalilzad tweeted.

