The wife of Carlos Ghosn urged on Thursday French President Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan and Renault when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G7 summit in France.

The appeal is Carole Ghosn’s latest effort to pressure Japan into improving what she says is the “unjust treatment” faced by her husband as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.

Macron’s office said the French leader is likely to again raise Ghosn’s case with Abe, as he did previously on a visit to Japan.

Macron is hosting the three-day Group of Seven summit from Saturday in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz.

Ghosn, arrested in November, is out on bail. He denies all wrongdoing.

Carole Ghosn says she has not been allowed any contact with her husband, including phone calls or emails.

“It would be a euphemism to say that my husband’s bail conditions are cruel and unusual,” she said in her statement appealing for Macron’s help. “The Japanese justice system isn’t aligned with the standards of the other G-7 nations.”

Carlos Ghosn, who led major Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. for two decades, has been charged with falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and with breach of trust in diverting Nissan money toward personal investment losses and a company effectively run by him.

A date for his trial has not been set.

It is routine in Japan for preparations for trials to take months.

Last Update: Thursday, 22 August 2019 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34