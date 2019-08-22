Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a possible US deployment of missiles in the Asia-Pacific region would pose a threat to international security.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier this month that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon.

“U.S. actions are creating a threat for international security,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly televised briefing.

Esper, who was confirmed as Pentagon chief on July 23, wouldn’t detail possible deployment locations in Asia, saying it would depend on discussions with allies and other factors.

On Monday, the Pentagon said that the US military has conducted a flight test of a type of missile banned for more than 30 years by a treaty that both the United States and Russia abandoned this month.



Last Update: Thursday, 22 August 2019 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59