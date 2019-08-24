North Korea fired two projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, Yonhap news agency said, citing South Korean military.



South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said North Korea fired them on Saturday morning from around Sondok, South Hamgyong Province, according to Yonhap.



South Korea’s presidential office is holding a National Security Council meeting concerning North Korea’s projectile launch, the office said in a statement.

The statement didn’t say exactly what type of projectiles North Korea launched.

The launches came after the United States and South Korea ended their regular military drills earlier this week. North Korea called the drills an invasion rehearsal and conducted a series of missile and other weapons tests.

North Korea’s foreign minister said on Friday his country will try to remain “America’s biggest threat” if the United States continues to confront the North with sanctions.

Last Update: Saturday, 24 August 2019 KSA 02:19 - GMT 23:19