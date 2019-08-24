North Korea fired two projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, Yonhap news agency said, citing South Korean military.
South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said North Korea fired them on Saturday morning from around Sondok, South Hamgyong Province, according to Yonhap.
South Korea’s presidential office is holding a National Security Council meeting concerning North Korea’s projectile launch, the office said in a statement.
