Simon Cheng, an employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong who was detained in China’s border city of Shenzhen amid accusations of outside interference in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, was released on Saturday, his family said on Saturday.

Cheng disappeared after visiting the neighboring city of Shenzhen on August 8 and was placed in administrative detention by police.

“Simon has returned to Hong Kong,” his family said in a Facebook post, adding he would take “some time to rest and recover.”

Police said Cheng was released as scheduled on Saturday and that his legal rights and interests had been observed. They also said Cheng had confessed to the accusations against him.

Last Update: Saturday, 24 August 2019 KSA 06:30 - GMT 03:30