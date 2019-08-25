Iran says Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lands in Biarritz during G7 for talks.

Zarif, who landed in Biarritz on Sunday, has no plans to hold talks with US President Donald Trump or any member of the US delegation who have attended the G7 meeting in the French town.



“Zarif will convey the Iranian leadership’s response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal that is aimed to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal,” a senior Iranian official told Reuters.



Iranian state TV also reported that Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ruled out the possibility of any meeting between Iran’s top diplomat and Trump or his delegation.

The French presidency also confirmed the arrival of Iran’s Zarif in Biarritz. An Elysee source said Zarif is in talk with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“Zarif came to Paris on Friday with Iranian propositions which obviously must be refined,” a French presidency official said.

“Yesterday there was a substantial discussion between G7 leaders and it is important to now update Zarif in order to keep closing the gap...on the conditions with which we could de-escalate the tensions and create breathing space for negotiations.”

US President Donald Trump was asked whether Zarif had been invited. “No comment,” he replied.

An official Iranian plane landed in Biarritz in southern France during a G7 summit, flight-tracking websites said on Sunday.

Flightradar24.com and planespotters.net both showed a plane travelling from Tehran to Biarritz, although AFP was unable to confirm the landing or that an Iranian delegation had been invited.

