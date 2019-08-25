Hong Kong police on Sunday fired water cannon towards protesters for the first time in a significant escalation in clashes that have rocked the city for the past three months, AFP journalists saw.

Thousands of people had earlier taken part in a peaceful rally in the city, before a hardcore group clashed with police, who also fired tear gas.

Police rolled the trucks onto the streets in Tsuen Wan, an area in the New Territories, before unfurling signs warning crowds that police would fire if they did not disperse.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 14:21 - GMT 11:21