North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a “super-large multiple rocket launcher,” state media reported Sunday, one day after the latest in a series of short-range missile launches.
Kim said the “newly developed” system was a “great weapon,” the country’s official Korean Central News Agency said.
The North Korean leader said the country needed to continue to step up weapons development “for resolutely frustrating the ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces,” KCNA added.
