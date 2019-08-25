North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a “super-large multiple rocket launcher,” state media reported Sunday, one day after the latest in a series of short-range missile launches.



Kim said the “newly developed” system was a “great weapon,” the country’s official Korean Central News Agency said.



The North Korean leader said the country needed to continue to step up weapons development “for resolutely frustrating the ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces,” KCNA added.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 03:13 - GMT 00:13