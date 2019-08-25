A 15-year-old Afghan boy fatally stabbed a compatriot and injured two others at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, state agency ANA said Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Saturday in the unit for unaccompanied minors when the boy attacked a group of other Afghan teens with a knife. The cause of the fight is not yet known.

Some 600 minors are currently staying in the camp, which is designed to house up to 160, ANA said.

At present, thousands of migrants and refugees spend months in Moria and other overcrowded island camps before their applications can be processed.

Greek officials blame the delays partly on the sheer number of applications and appeals by economic migrants without credible claims to refugee status.

Rights groups have warned that the long wait, often without access to information, is harmful to the migrants whose life-threatening journey to Greece and uncertain future has already left many in a fragile mental state.

Greece’s new conservative government has announced plans to speed up its asylum process with the aim of sending rejected applicants back to Turkey.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 21:09 - GMT 18:09