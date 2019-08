US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe displayed their differences over the seriousness of North Korea’s series of short-range missile launches on Sunday, while maintaining that they would remain in sync on the issue.



Trump, who prizes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the launches did not violate an agreement and were in line with what others were doing.



Abe said the launches violated UN resolutions.



Launches of short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday were the seventh by North Korea since Trump and Kim met at the inter-Korean border in June.



The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between US and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07