The G7 countries have agreed to release $22 million for the Amazon, most of which will be used to send fire-fighting aircraft, a source in the French presidency said.

The organization-- comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- has also agreed to support a medium-term reforestation plan which will be unveiled at the United Nations in September, a presidential aide said.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 14:22 - GMT 11:22