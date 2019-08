Macron says he agrees with Trump that Iran must never get nuclear weapons, adding that there was nothing achieved on the Iran crisis but that there are advances on the technical side.

French President Macron says he hopes that a summit between Trump and Rouhani can be achieved in the coming weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron says conditions were created for a Trump-Rouhani meeting, and therefore, a deal is possible.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 17:45 - GMT 14:45