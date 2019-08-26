US President Donald Trump said Monday he had no need to help mediate between Pakistan and India over tensions in disputed Kashmir because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels he has it “under control.”

Earlier this month, Trump said he was ready to step in, but at a meeting with Modi at the G7 in France, Trump said “the prime minister really feels he has it under control.”

Trump said he and Modi spoke about Kashmir “at great length” on Sunday.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 16:24 - GMT 13:24