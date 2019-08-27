China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is resolutely opposed to a statement from the G7 summit that referenced the current unrest in Hong Kong.



Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing.



The G7 group “reaffirms the existence and importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 on Hong Kong and calls for violence to be avoided,” according to the statement.

