China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is resolutely opposed to a statement from the G7 summit that referenced the current unrest in Hong Kong.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing.
The G7 group “reaffirms the existence and importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 on Hong Kong and calls for violence to be avoided,” according to the statement.
