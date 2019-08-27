Britain said it was supporting the family of the British-Iranian dual national Anousheh Ashouri who has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in Iran on spying charges.



Ashouri was sentenced for spying for Israel’s Mossad and for acquiring illegitimate wealth, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying by Iranian state TV on Tuesday.



“We have been supporting the family of a British-Iranian dual national...and our Embassy in Tehran continues to request consular access,” a spokesman for Britain’s foreign ministry said in a statement.



“The treatment of all dual nationals detained in Iran is a priority and we raise their cases at the most senior levels. We urge Iran to let them be reunited with their families.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 August 2019 KSA 14:07 - GMT 11:07