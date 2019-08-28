For the first time, an Islamic organization participated in the annual Meeting for Friendship Among Peoples conference in Rimini, Italy. More than 6,000 European leaders and young people, including the President of the European Parliament, heard from the Muslim World League (MWL) about its commitment to intercultural dialogue as the method to achieve tolerance among peoples.

Mohammed Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary general of MWL, addressed the audience, speaking about Islam and social issues. He affirmed MWL’s commitment to uphold the principles of dialogue outlined in the organization’s Charter of Makkah.

The Charter, published in May, offers Muslims around the world guidance on principles that speak to the true meaning of Islam. The document states that “civilized cultural dialogue is the most effective way to achieve tolerance and understanding, deepen community ties, and overcome obstacles to coexistence.”

The Muslim World League is an international non-governmental Islamic organization based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 1962 by Crown Prince Faisal Bin Abdul-Aziz, MWL represents the fifty states of the Islamic world. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the leading contributor member of the Muslim countries funding MWL.

Al-Issa served as Minister of Justice in the Kingdom from 2009 to 2015. The Meeting for Friendship Among Peoples, held annually since 1980, is run by the Catholic organization Communion and Liberation.

