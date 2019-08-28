For the first time, an Islamic organization participated in the annual Meeting for Friendship Among Peoples conference in Rimini, Italy. More than 6,000 European leaders and young people, including the President of the European Parliament, heard from the Muslim World League (MWL) about its commitment to intercultural dialogue as the method to achieve tolerance among peoples.
HE Dr. #MohammadAlissa spoke to more than 6,000 European leaders & youth at the 40th annual Rimini Meeting for Friendship Among Peoples, engaging on the most pressing social issues of today. pic.twitter.com/xpxDN60lQE— Muslim World League (@MWLOrg_en) August 27, 2019
At the 40th annual Rimini Meeting for Friendship Among Peoples, HE Dr. #MohammadAlissa affirmed MWL's commitment to upholding the principles of dialogue outlined in the #CharterofMakkah. pic.twitter.com/gAeWITEiC5— Muslim World League (@MWLOrg_en) August 26, 2019
