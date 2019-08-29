Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic senator from New York, dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Wednesday after her campaign centering on women’s equality failed to gain traction.
“After more than eight incredible months, I’m ending my presidential campaign,” Gillibrand said in a video announcing the end of her run.
“I know this isn’t the result we wanted, we wanted to win this race. But it’s important to know when it’s not your time.”
Gillibrand, 52, rarely received more than one percent in polling. She appeared unlikely to meet the Democratic Party’s more stringent requirements for making the stage in the next presidential debate, set for September 12.
She had challenged former vice president Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, on his record on women’s issues, especially his support when he was a US senator for a law that bars federal funding for abortion.
