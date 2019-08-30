Britain is in the last stage of negotiating Brexit with the EU, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson warned MPs against trying to block Brexit from happening on October 31, saying it would do “lasting damage” to trust in politics.

“If we stop the UK from leaving on October 31, if that’s what parliamentarians end up doing, it will do lasting damage to people’s trust in politics,” Johnson told Sky News television.

Three separate legal cases have been lodged against Johnson, and parliament returns from its summer break on Tuesday with opposition lawmakers vowing to either bring down the government or force it to ask Brussels for a Brexit delay.



“I’m afraid that the more our friends and partners think, at the back of their minds, that Brexit could be stopped, that the UK could be kept in by parliament, the less likely they are to give us the deal that we need,” Johnson told Sky News.

