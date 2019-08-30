An American service member was killed in Afghanistan Friday, the US-led NATO mission said, the latest US fatality as talks between the US and the Taliban continue.
“A US service member died during combat operations in Afghanistan, August 29, 2019,” NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement.
