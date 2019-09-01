Forecasters said on Sunday “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Dorian is moving closer to the northern Bahamas.



The US National Hurricane Center said Dorian remained a powerful Category 4 storm at 11 p.m. EDT Saturday and was about 200 km east of Great Abaco Island.



Maximum sustained winds are being clocked at 240 kph and the storm is slowly crawling westward at 13 kph.



The storm is about 500 kilometers east of West Palm Beach, Florida.



Forecasts at the Miami-based center say Dorian’s core should be near or over parts of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday. The storm is then expected to move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday amid forecast projections it would later track up the US Southeast seaboard.



President Donald Trump is receiving briefings on Hurricane Dorian from the presidential retreat at Camp David.



Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Saturday evening that Trump and others in the administration are watching the storm very carefully.



“It’s an extremely dangerous hurricane, and while some are reporting changes in the track, anyone in the path of Hurricane Dorian should listen to state and local and first responders and public safety personnel and heed their warnings,” Pence said.

