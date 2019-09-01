Monster hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northern Bahamas Sunday, lashing the low-lying island chain with devastating 185 mph (290 kph) winds and gusts of up to 220 mph, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
The landfall occurred on Elbow Cay, a small island four miles east of Great Abaco Island, at 12:40 pm (1640 GMT), the NHC reported. It said Dorian’s maximum sustained winds -- already a record for this area -- had further strengthened from its last update.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 180 miles per hour (285 kph), the NHC said Dorian was now “the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas.”
Dorian’s eye has reached 20 miles from the Abaco islands, and the hurricane’s core was expected to move directly over Great Abaco, and possibly Grand Bahama Island later Sunday and Monday, the NHC said.
