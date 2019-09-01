Two Bangladeshi policemen were injured in a crude bomb attack in the capital Dhaka that has been claimed by ISIS.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Asaduzzaman Mia said the attack happened late Saturday night when a car carrying a Cabinet minister was passing through Dhaka’s busy Dhanmondi area. A policeman from his security team and a traffic officer were both injured in the explosion.
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tazul Islam escaped unhurt.
ISIS said in a statement posted late Saturday on an ISIS-affiliate website that two traffic police officers were severely wounded when a “security detachment from the soldiers of the Caliphate” detonated an explosive device in a Dhaka street targeting the two officers.
The policemen were being treated in a hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.
ISIS has claimed similar attacks on police in the past. Authorities do not publicly reveal the results of their investigations.
Bangladesh has a history of attacks by radical groups.
