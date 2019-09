A loud explosion rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, shaking windows and doors in houses several kilometers away from the blast, Reuters witnesses heard.



The sound of gunfire could also be heard in the aftermath of the explosion, which officials said hit close to Green Village, a large compound to the east of the city used by staff of international organizations.



A cloud of white smoke could be seen spiraling into the sky over the area, which has been hit repeatedly by suicide bombers.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility or any information on casualties.



The explosion came as a senior US diplomat was visiting Kabul to brief Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a draft peace accord reached with the Taliban that could see thousands of US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan.

Last Update: Monday, 2 September 2019 KSA 20:55 - GMT 17:55