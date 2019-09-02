Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign rally a year ago, will undergo surgery next week, his fourth surgical procedure since the attack although doctors say this one carries only a minor risk.



Bolsonaro, a former army captain, will spend about 10 days recuperating after the procedure, he said on Twitter. The surgery will treat a hernia that developed following his previous surgeries, said Leandro Echenique, one of the president’s doctors.



“It is common for an hernia to develop where you have had abdominal surgery,” Echenique said. “This is a surgical correction ... the president is doing very well health-wise.”



Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, the man accused by prosecutors of stabbing Bolsonaro last September, was acquitted in June after a judge decided that he was mentally unfit.

Bolsonaro has recently been criticized for facilitating fires in the Amazon rainforest.

France's President Emmanuel Macron has accused Bolsonaro of lying to him about his commitments on climate change and recently vowed to block the EU-Mercosur trade deal involving Brazil that took decades to negotiate.

Last Update: Monday, 2 September 2019 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43