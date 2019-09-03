British lawmakers will on Tuesday try to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing what they cast as a calamitous no-deal Brexit, a challenge a senior government source said would prompt him to call for a snap election on Oct. 14.
More than three years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum, the outcome of the Brexit crisis remains uncertain with a range of options from a turbulent no-deal exit to abandoning the entire endeavor.
Johnson implicitly warned lawmakers on Monday that he would seek an election if they tied his hands, ruling out ever countenancing a further delay to Brexit, scheduled for Oct. 31.
That sets up an historic Brexit showdown between prime minister and parliament in a country once touted as a confident pillar of Western economic and political stability. Sterling flirted with some of the lowest levels since 1985.
An alliance of opposition lawmakers and rebels in Johnson’s Conservative Party will use parliament’s first day back from its summer break to launch their attempt to block a no-deal exit.
They are confident of victory.
“I think we will have the numbers,” one of the rebels, Conservative former finance minister Philip Hammond, said. “Prime Minister Johnson has always intended that there will be an election.”
In the eye of the Brexit turmoil, it was unclear whether the rebels, if they defeat the government, would also vote for a snap election, which would require the support of two-thirds of lawmakers. Opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly said he wants one.
An option under consideration by Labor would be to support an election but with some mechanism that would ensure a delay to Brexit, The Sun’s political editor Tom Newton Dunn said.
The pound, which has gyrated to the rhetoric of Brexit since the 2016 referendum, fell to as low as $1.1959. Barring the October 2016 ‘flash crash’ when sterling momentarily tanked to as low as $1.15, the pound has not regularly traded at these levels since 1985.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?