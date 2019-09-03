French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday that several issues were still hindering a French-led bid to save a landmark 2015 accord limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

“There is still lots to work out, it’s still very fragile,” Le Drian told journalists in Paris regarding the talks between Tehran and three European countries -- France, Britain and Germany -- to keep the nuclear deal alive after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the accord last year.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 September 2019 KSA 15:42 - GMT 12:42