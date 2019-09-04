British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a crucial parliamentary vote on his Brexit strategy on Tuesday after members of his own Conservative Party voted against him, opening the way for possible early elections.



The House of Commons voted by 328 to 301 to allow MPs to vote again on Wednesday on a draft law that could force Johnson to ask the European Union a three-month delay to Brexit if he does not manage to strike an agreement with Brussels by October 19.

