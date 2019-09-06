The Prime Minister of Finland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said on Friday it was obvious that Britain was set to leave the bloc without a negotiated divorce treaty.
“The situation in Britain is quite a mess now, we don't know what is happening there. It seems pretty obvious now that we are not getting Brexit with agreement,” Prime Minister Antti Rinne told a news conference in Helsinki.
