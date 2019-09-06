Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday rejected calls for a switch to a parliamentary republic as he met opposition activists and public figures to discuss political reforms.
“I am convinced that Kazakhstan must remain a presidential republic, but the parliament will assume a worthy role in the political system,” he said.
