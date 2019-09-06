Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday rejected calls for a switch to a parliamentary republic as he met opposition activists and public figures to discuss political reforms.



“I am convinced that Kazakhstan must remain a presidential republic, but the parliament will assume a worthy role in the political system,” he said.

Tokayev took office in March 2019, succeeding Nursultan Nazarbayev. Nazarbayev had ruled the country for 20 years.

Tokayev allowed pro-democracy youth activists to hold small-scale public rallies demanding constitutional reform last week, signalling a softer attitude than his predecessor.

Last Update: Friday, 6 September 2019 KSA 08:47 - GMT 05:47