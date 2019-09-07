Pakistan on Saturday said it had denied India's President Ram Nath Kovind permission to fly through its airspace -- access to which is usually granted -- due to New Delhi's recent “behaviour.”

The decision comes at a time of high tension between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

“The decision has been taken in view of India's behaviour,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 13:23 - GMT 10:23