US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that he was not surprised that Iran had again announced a violation of the nuclear agreement.

Esper also said that the US-European joint maritime security in the Arabian Gulf was about "deterring bad behavior."

“For us it is about deterring bad behavior in the Gulf,” Esper said.

“The key thing is we all defend those common values and those common rights that we have set up in the wake of World War II - whether it is from Iran trying to violate or whether it is from China in the South China Sea,” he added.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said enhancing maritime security was a common goal between the two nations.

- Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 11:45 - GMT 08:45