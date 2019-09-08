The Taliban said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel peace talks with its leadership would lead to the further loss of American lives and assets.

“The Americans will suffer more than anyone else for cancelling the talks,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline insurgent group, said in a statement.

He said the talks were being conducted in a smooth manner until Saturday, and both sides had agreed to hold intra-Afghan talks on Sept. 23.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 September 2019 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34