Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday that India’s “illegal military occupation” of the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir raises the specter of “genocide.”



India revoked the autonomy of the disputed region, home to 8 million people and a flashpoint for the nuclear-armed neighbors, on Aug. 5.



Qureshi, speaking to reporters after addressing the United Nations rights forum in Geneva, said that he saw “no possibility of a bilateral engagement with India” and called for the UN Security Council to act.



Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22