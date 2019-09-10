US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of “possible undeclared nuclear activities,” as the UN’s nuclear watchdog presses Tehran for answers on its atomic safeguards.

“The Iranian regime’s lack of full cooperation with @iaeaorg raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities,” Pompeo tweeted.

The Iranian regime’s lack of full cooperation with @iaeaorg raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities. This fits into Iran’s 40-year pattern of lies. The world won’t fall for it. We will deny the regime all paths to a nuclear weapon. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 10, 2019

“The world won’t fall for it. We will deny the regime all paths to a nuclear weapon.”

Pompeo’s warning came a day after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged Iran to respond quickly to its concerns, as the troubled 2015 deal with world powers over Tehran’s nuclear program threatens to fall apart.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 16:46 - GMT 13:46