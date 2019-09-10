US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of “possible undeclared nuclear activities,” as the UN’s nuclear watchdog presses Tehran for answers on its atomic safeguards.
SHOW MORE
The Iranian regime’s lack of full cooperation with @iaeaorg raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities. This fits into Iran’s 40-year pattern of lies. The world won’t fall for it. We will deny the regime all paths to a nuclear weapon.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 10, 2019
How are we doing?