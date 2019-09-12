Blasts rocked an ammunition depot in northern Cyprus on Thursday after a fire broke out in a military zone, with shattered glass inflicting slight injuries on some people, the Turkish Cypriot foreign minister, Kudret Ozersay, said.
On his Facebook page, the minister wrote that the area had been sealed off as explosions were continuing at the military zone east of Kyrenia, a historic harbor town on the northern coast in a region frequented by tourists.
