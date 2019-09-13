Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the far-right National Front, was charged on Friday for “embezzlement of public funds” over allegations he illegally claimed money from the European parliament to pay France-based staff, lawyers told AFP.



Judges questioned Le Pen for more than four hours about the jobs of three of his aides, according to his lawyers.

