Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan branded his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi “cowardly” on Friday and promised to raise New Delhi’s decision to strip Indian Kashmir of its autonomy at next week’s UN General Assembly session.
Khan, speaking to a crowd of around three thousand supporters at a rally in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, warned that Modi’s move on August 5 would have repercussions beyond the disputed Himalayan territory.
“When you give a message to 200 million Indian Muslims that India is only for Hindus, you will push them to violence,” he warned.
“I particularly want to give a message from here to you, Narendra Modi, that only a cowardly man would suppress people” as India has done in Kashmir, he told the flag-waving, chanting crowd.
“I will attend the UN General Assembly next week and God willing will not disappoint the Kashmiri people. I will take a stand there that no one has ever taken.”
He also insisted that Pakistan does not want to go to war with India again -- but said Islamabad will respond to any hostility.
